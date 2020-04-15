follow-us-@

Scholars & Rogues is shutting down, but several of our staffers will be continuing on with their personal sites. You’re invited to follow.

Lullaby Pit is one of the oldest sites on the Web, although it has been mainly in archive mode since the launch of S&R in 2007. The relaunched Pit, where you can follow winterSmith, Dr. Sid, and the Rev. Dickie “Drive-By” Dixon, will address politics, photography, arts and lit, sports, beer, lifestyle … whatever comes to mind, really.

Daedalnexus: After lying fallow for a decade, Brian Angliss’ personal site will be devoted to observations and essays on science, technology, society, speculative fiction, politics, RPGs, liquor reviews, martial arts, and maybe even some original fiction. After all, navigating the maze of life demands focus, perspective, and kung fu.

Writer, musician, and professor Jim Booth writes about literature, music, and music literature at The New Southern Gentleman.

Dr. Denny Wilkins, who has five decades’ experience in journalism, seeks answers to three questions: How does the world work? Why does it work that way? What are the consequences of the answers to the first two questions?

The Well-Rounded Cat: Cat White’s blog and portfolio has been around since 1997. She learns something new every day and sometimes she writes, records or teaches about it.

Dan Ryan will continue to be a struggling photojournalist telling Tokyo and California stories, photographing people, places, and zeitgeist for future anthropologists. Please enjoy his constantly-growing body of work on Flickr and Brisbane Graphic Arts Museum.

The Road Not Taken Enough invites you to follow it. Far-flung landscapes, farther afield perspectives, and the everyday life of a non-everyday wanderer are waiting to be explored. What are you waiting for? Join me.