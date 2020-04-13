Your Daily Devotional for April 13, 2020

when asked how he would know when it was safe to go out in public again, the guy who stared directly into an eclipse and said to rake the forest and waterbomb the cathedral and nuke the hurricane pointed to his big dumb pumpkin head. in other words, we’re all going to fucking die
