Daily Devotional

Your Daily Devotional for April 13, 2020

By on ( Leave a comment )

when asked how he would know when it was safe to go out in public again, the guy who stared directly into an eclipse and said to rake the forest and waterbomb the cathedral and nuke the hurricane pointed to his big dumb pumpkin head. in other words, we’re all going to fucking die
Your Daily Devotional is a lightly-edited entry from my Twitter feed. Follow me at @itsJeffTiedrich

Categories: Daily Devotional

