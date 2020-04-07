Your Daily Devotional for April 7, 2020

your pandemic response team:
— the stupidest fucking moron on the planet
— the stupidest fucking son-in-law on the planet
— the guy who sells pillows
— the doctor who trashed her reputation to become a Trump toady
— one actual expert but he needs security because of death threats
Your Daily Devotional is a lightly-edited entry from my Twitter feed. Follow me at @itsJeffTiedrich
Categories: Daily Devotional
Leave us a reply. All replies are moderated according to our Comment Policy (see "About S&R")