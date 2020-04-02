Closing Time

In April 16, 2007 Scholars & Rogues flung open the doors with high hopes and a basic premise: get smart people together, give them a forum, and get out of the way.

We did, and we take tremendous pride in the work we produced. Nearly 11,000 posts on, we’ve covered everything from politics to arts and lit to climate to journalism and media to music and popular culture to … well, whatever was on somebody’s mind.

But now the time has come. On April 16 – just over two weeks from now – S&R will cease operations.

There are any number of reasons. Declining readership. Frustration with pouring so much effort into work that’s not likely to find much of an audience. These are at the head of the list.

We also think the cultural moment has simply passed. Once an independent team blog was a thing, but not so much, anymore. (At one point we were ranked among the top 900 Web sites on the planet, at a time when there were over 80 million.)

And there’s another thing. We’re almost uniformly in despair over the state of the world. If you need this explained to you, it’s possible you’re part of the problem. I think we’d all give our very souls to make a difference, but we’re tired of giving our souls for no reason at all. And over time … we may not have made the mark on the world we’d hoped, but it has certainly left its mark on us.

Over the next couple of weeks some of us will offer parting thoughts. We’ll let you know where we can individually be found.

And before we turn off the lights, Dr. Jim will honor our final masthead scrogue.

We’re deeply grateful for those who have traveled this road with us and we’re humbled that you thought what we had to say was worth considering. Thank you, more than you’ll ever know.

Sam Smith, Publisher