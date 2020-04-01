Your Daily Devotional for April 1, 2020

the first reporter to stand up and ask “what the fuck is wrong with you” should get a lifetime Pulitzer
Your Daily Devotional is a lightly-edited entry from my Twitter feed. Follow me at @itsJeffTiedrich
Categories: Daily Devotional
