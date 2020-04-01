To Michele on our 20th anniversary

After 20 years

I don’t have it

in me anymore

to not love you

more than my life

more than mankind

more than any life

but yours.

You have saved me

so many times

from myself

I’m pretty sure

you hold the mortgage

on my soul.

If I believed in souls.

If I did

you would be one,

an immense, timeless

born-before-god-and-sin

holy, anti-entropy soul.

And I love you

more than

any version of god

anyone ever invented

and sold by the pound

to the poor, needy,

and helpless.

You are better than all of that, ever.

You are beyond that

in my uneasy mind,

a mind troubled by

literally every fucking thing

but you.

I want to hold on to you

to love you

and have you

near me

for 100 years more.

Alive, I mean.

I know you knew that.

There’s no sin

in the simplicity

of hoping for

an impossible wish.

I already got one: you.

And I want

another 100 years of you,

because the 20

we’ve been married

just doesn’t

seem like enough.

(In California in 1991, 2005, and 2019.)