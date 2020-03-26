Daily Devotional

Your Daily Devotional for March 26, 2020

no one could have predicted that the country where school lunch debt is a thing and cancer patients have to beg strangers on the internet for money for their medications would also be the country where GRANNY MUST DIE BECAUSE THE ECONOMY. ain’t late-stage capitalism fucking swell
Your Daily Devotional is a lightly-edited entry from my Twitter feed. Follow me at @itsJeffTiedrich

