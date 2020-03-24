Your Daily Devotional for March 24, 2020

he can’t read. he can’t think. he can’t reason. he can’t tell truth from fiction. he’s out of shape, out of breath and painted up like a fucking demented clown. he went broke running casinos. he should be in assisted living, not making life-or-death decisions that affect millions
Your Daily Devotional is a lightly-edited entry from my Twitter feed. Follow me at @itsJeffTiedrich
Categories: Daily Devotional
Leave us a reply. All replies are moderated according to our Comment Policy (see "About S&R")