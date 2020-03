“no one saw this coming” says the moron who fired the pandemic response team, went golfing, called it a hoax, went golfing again, said he had a “hunch” it wasn’t all that deadly, went golfing again, and bragged that 15 cases would soon be down do zero. but cool story, asshole

Your Daily Devotional is a lightly-edited entry from my Twitter feed. Follow me at @itsJeffTiedrich