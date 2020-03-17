Environment/Nature

Winding down

Notes and views

For open water, the chairs [in the dining/common area] are bungee-ed to the floor so they can only slide a small distance. Flat surfaces, other than the dining tables, have green sticky mats like the cabinet liners people sometimes use. I showered the other night during rough seas. The water fell in a straight line, of course, as gravity dictates, but once on the floor, it didn’t go to the drain but sloshed back and forth with the [motion of the] boat, washing the bathroom floor as it did so. The open shower curtain will sway widely from one side to the other against the white wall. Coats, towels, dining room lights all swing with the boat. The beds are long enough for me and comfortable, locked into their wooden forms. There are sway boards if you need to not roll out in rough seas. The toilets use salt water, and the boat has a desalination processor on board. The ship runs on diesel and wind, of course. Registered in the Netherlands, and built in 1956, she had 8 meters added to lengthen the hull a few years ago.

Yesterday afternoon I went on the last Zodiac tour through glacier ice. Huge blue icebergs mixed with the slushy pancake ice floating on a sea of glacier gray-green water that was thick as milk and calm as paint.

Zodiac in pancakes

Zodiac in pancakes

Good to have FALL SAFE on your side

Good to have FALL SAFE on your side

The deck below

The deck below

A world of details

A world of details

Shore landing

Shore landing

Morning light

Morning light

