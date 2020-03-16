Your Daily Devotional for March 16, 2020

look, I may not agree with how our president is handling this coronavirus situation, but he is our leader and I will defend to the death his right to be impeached, removed from office, arrested, stripped of his wealth, tried for his crimes and thrown straight the fuck into prison
