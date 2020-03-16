Daily Devotional

Your Daily Devotional for March 16, 2020

By on ( Leave a comment )

look, I may not agree with how our president is handling this coronavirus situation, but he is our leader and I will defend to the death his right to be impeached, removed from office, arrested, stripped of his wealth, tried for his crimes and thrown straight the fuck into prison
Your Daily Devotional is a lightly-edited entry from my Twitter feed. Follow me at @itsJeffTiedrich

