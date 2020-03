the real culprits in all of this are the producers of The Apprentice, who took a bankrupt imbecile with no impulse control and the attention span of a coked-up squirrel and peddled him to millions of gullible dopes as ThE sMaRtEsT bUsInEsSmAn In ThE wOrLd. holy fucking shit

Your Daily Devotional is a lightly-edited entry from my Twitter feed. Follow me at @itsJeffTiedrich