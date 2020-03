really impressed by all the Republicans now speaking out against Trump’s botched coronavirus response and his irresponsible disinformation campaign. HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA just kidding, these craven shitweasels have sold their souls to a fluorescent tangerine imbecile

