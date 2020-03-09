Daily Devotional

Your Daily Devotional for March 9, 2020

By on ( Leave a comment )

what our president has done to fight the coronavirus:
– praised himself
– called it a hoax
– blamed Obama
– worn a stupid hat
– muzzled the experts
– announced it “contained”
– told the sick to go to work
– downplayed its seriousness

what our president hasn’t done:
– been honest
Your Daily Devotional is a lightly-edited entry from my Twitter feed. Follow me at @itsJeffTiedrich

