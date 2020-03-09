Your Daily Devotional for March 9, 2020

what our president has done to fight the coronavirus:

– praised himself

– called it a hoax

– blamed Obama

– worn a stupid hat

– muzzled the experts

– announced it “contained”

– told the sick to go to work

– downplayed its seriousness

what our president hasn’t done:

– been honest

