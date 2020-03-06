Daily Devotional

Your Daily Devotional for March 6, 2020

By on

it occurs to me that the guy who lied about crowd size and lied about bone spurs and lied about his wealth and lied about his racist wall and and lied about his Ukraine call and lied about fourteen thousand other things just might be lying about the coronavirus. call it a hunch
Your Daily Devotional is a lightly-edited entry from my Twitter feed. Follow me at @itsJeffTiedrich

