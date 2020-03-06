Your Daily Devotional for March 6, 2020

it occurs to me that the guy who lied about crowd size and lied about bone spurs and lied about his wealth and lied about his racist wall and and lied about his Ukraine call and lied about fourteen thousand other things just might be lying about the coronavirus. call it a hunch
