Your Daily Devotional for March 5, 2020

remember when our president skillfully led our nation through a pandemic? me neither, but I do remember when he called it a hoax, promised there would be “15 cases, tops,” thought ‘vaccine’ meant ‘cure,’ muzzled the experts and put his science-hating VP in charge of fucking it up
Categories: Daily Devotional
