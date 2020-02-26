Your Daily Devotional for February 26, 2020

remember when our president calmed a nervous nation and tasked the finest minds in the land with conquering the coronavirus threat? me neither, but I do remember when the stupid fuck defunded the CDC and fired our entire pandemic response team and never bothered to replace them
