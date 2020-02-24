Your Daily Devotional for February 24, 2020

Daily Devotional

America 2020: traitors writing foreign policy, racists writing immigration policy, thieves writing economic policy, polluters writing environmental policy, a conspiracy loon in charge of intel, a hired goon heading the department of justice and One Fucking Moron to Rule Them All
