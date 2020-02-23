ArtSunday

Riding the wind…

By on ( Leave a comment )
tumbleweeds.jpg

… tumbleweeds (a.k.a. Russian thistle) stacked against a fence along Route 233 in Nevada.

Categories: ArtSunday, Photography, slider

Leave us a reply. All replies are moderated according to our Comment Policy (see "About S&R")

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s