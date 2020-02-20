Your Daily Devotional for February 20, 2020

our rule-of-law president:

— the extortionist who pardoned the extortionist Rod Blagojevich

— the racist who pardoned the racist Joe Arpaio

— the tax cheat who pardoned the tax cheat Bernie Kerik

— the crooked businessman who pardoned the crooked businessman Michael Milken

— the

