Your Daily Devotional for February 20, 2020

our rule-of-law president:
— the extortionist who pardoned the extortionist Rod Blagojevich
— the racist who pardoned the racist Joe Arpaio
— the tax cheat who pardoned the tax cheat Bernie Kerik
— the crooked businessman who pardoned the crooked businessman Michael Milken
— the
