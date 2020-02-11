Your Daily Devotional for February 11, 2020

hey, remember when Trump honored our nation’s military? me neither, but I do remember when he lied about raising their pay, attacked Gold Star parents, called a war widow a liar, mocked a POW, pardoned a war criminal and fired Alex Vindman. oh, and he fucking dodged the draft too
