Your Daily Devotional for February 10, 2020

By on

a white man born into obscene wealth, handed every opportunity, bailed out repeatedly, allowed to fail upwards until he became president and has literally been told he can break any law he wants, is sitting in the White House and complaining about how unfairly he’s being treated
Your Daily Devotional is a lightly-edited entry from my Twitter feed. Follow me at @itsJeffTiedrich

