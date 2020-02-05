Your Daily Devotional for February 5, 2020

Pelosi tore up a speech.
Trump and the Republicans have torn up the Constitution.
I know which is worse
Your Daily Devotional is a lightly-edited entry from my Twitter feed.
Categories: Daily Devotional
