Gateway to a photo album of seething humanity…

I’ve shopped in a lot of 7-11s in my life.

Maybe you have too.

I only started photographing people I’d encounter at 7-11 a few years ago. I was a public school substitute teacher in 2016 and 2017, and I used to stop by whatever store was on my way to work for a Dr Pepper and some kind of donut for breakfast.

I’m not a school teacher any longer, but I still treasure my 7-11 adventures. See more of the people I met at the convenience store here . I hope you enjoy them.

(Photographed in South San Francisco, California in September and November, 2016 and in May, 2017. See my other work here and here.)