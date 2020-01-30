Your Daily Devotional for January 30, 2020

hey MAGA morons: Hunter Biden could be guilty as fuck, it’s still a crime to use the office of the presidency to inflict some greasy two-bit shakedown on a foreign country and that’s why the fluorescent tangerine imbecile you mistake for a president got his criminal ass impeached
