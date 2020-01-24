Your Daily Devotional for January 24, 2020

don’t worry, Trump will mature in office
don’t worry, Ivanka will rein Trump in
don’t worry, John Kelly will rein Trump in
don’t worry, Mueller will bring Trump to justice
don’t worry, Rod Rosenstein will protect Mueller
don’t worry, John Roberts will ensure a fair trial
Your Daily Devotional is a lightly-edited entry from my Twitter feed. Follow me at @itsJeffTiedrich
Categories: Daily Devotional
