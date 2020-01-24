Daily Devotional

Your Daily Devotional for January 24, 2020

By on ( 1 Comment )

don’t worry, Trump will mature in office
don’t worry, Ivanka will rein Trump in
don’t worry, John Kelly will rein Trump in
don’t worry, Mueller will bring Trump to justice
don’t worry, Rod Rosenstein will protect Mueller
don’t worry, John Roberts will ensure a fair trial
Your Daily Devotional is a lightly-edited entry from my Twitter feed. Follow me at @itsJeffTiedrich

Categories: Daily Devotional

1 reply »

Leave us a reply. All replies are moderated according to our Comment Policy (see "About S&R")

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s