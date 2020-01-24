Donald has done over 3000 horrible things in 49 different categories over the last 2 1/2 years

3,039 unique instances of horrible behavior by Donald and his Administration . And the numbers keep growing.

Let’s break things down by category, shall we?

Donald’s failings of personal morality

31 instances of being OK with adultery

655 instances of hypocrisy

700 instances of lying (although some speeches contained dozen of lies, each speech is one instance)

354 instances of bullying/belittling people

546 instances of narcissism

15 instances of being OK with rape

67 instances of being OK with sexual harassment or assault

Donald’s various forms of bigotry

25 instances of being anti-gay marriage

20 instances of anti-semitism

64 instances of homo- or transphobia

438 instances of immigrant-hating

109 instances of Islamophobia

230 instances of misogyny

96 instances of race baiting

544 instances of racism

477 instances of social Darwinism

123 instances of support for splitting up immigrant families

215 instances of white male privilege

108 instances of white supremacy

176 instances of xenophobia or dehumanizing people

Donald’s loathsome social policies

52 instances of supporting abortion restrictions

1171 instances of authoritarianism

92 instances of wanting churches to openly influence politics

504 instances of demagoguery

73 instances of supporting police brutality or a police state

733 instances of spreading propaganda

36 instances of bad responses to mass shootings

101 instances of attacking medical insurance

Donald’s nationalism and horrible foreign policies

96 instances of hating China

81 instances of support for crimes against humanity or war crimes

187 instances of being fascist

353 instances of being jingoistic

97 instances of attacking our allies and/or NATO

66 instances of being OK with nuclear proliferation

120 instances of being pro-Putin/pro-Russia

Donald’s attacks on civil rights, liberties, and the rule of law

611 instances of attacking the rule of law and fair trials

234 instances of attacking the media (I didn’t count every tweet)

255 instances of attacking birthright citizenship or equal protection for everyone under the law

131 instances of restricting civil liberties and making voting harder

Donald’s economic and ethical failings

67 instances of being anti-education

266 instances of being ignorant of economics and business realities

350 instances of unethical behavior

70 instances of pushing lower taxes on the rich (and reverse-Robin Hood taxes on the poor)

Donald’s anti-science

236 instances of anti-environmentalism

343 instances of anti-intellectualism

239 instances of being anti-science

2 instances of being anti-vaccine

121 instances of climate change denial

108 instances of being pro-pollution

The evidence of Donald’s loathsome, immoral, unethical, and downright unAmerican behavior is overwhelming. If these things bother you, vote against him in November.

