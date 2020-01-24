Donald has done over 3000 horrible things in 49 different categories over the last 2 1/2 years

Let’s break things down by category, shall we?
Donald’s failings of personal morality
- 31 instances of being OK with adultery
- 655 instances of hypocrisy
- 700 instances of lying (although some speeches contained dozen of lies, each speech is one instance)
- 354 instances of bullying/belittling people
- 546 instances of narcissism
- 15 instances of being OK with rape
- 67 instances of being OK with sexual harassment or assault
Donald’s various forms of bigotry
- 25 instances of being anti-gay marriage
- 20 instances of anti-semitism
- 64 instances of homo- or transphobia
- 438 instances of immigrant-hating
- 109 instances of Islamophobia
- 230 instances of misogyny
- 96 instances of race baiting
- 544 instances of racism
- 477 instances of social Darwinism
- 123 instances of support for splitting up immigrant families
- 215 instances of white male privilege
- 108 instances of white supremacy
- 176 instances of xenophobia or dehumanizing people
Donald’s loathsome social policies
- 52 instances of supporting abortion restrictions
- 1171 instances of authoritarianism
- 92 instances of wanting churches to openly influence politics
- 504 instances of demagoguery
- 73 instances of supporting police brutality or a police state
- 733 instances of spreading propaganda
- 36 instances of bad responses to mass shootings
- 101 instances of attacking medical insurance
Donald’s nationalism and horrible foreign policies
- 96 instances of hating China
- 81 instances of support for crimes against humanity or war crimes
- 187 instances of being fascist
- 353 instances of being jingoistic
- 97 instances of attacking our allies and/or NATO
- 66 instances of being OK with nuclear proliferation
- 120 instances of being pro-Putin/pro-Russia
Donald’s attacks on civil rights, liberties, and the rule of law
- 611 instances of attacking the rule of law and fair trials
- 234 instances of attacking the media (I didn’t count every tweet)
- 255 instances of attacking birthright citizenship or equal protection for everyone under the law
- 131 instances of restricting civil liberties and making voting harder
Donald’s economic and ethical failings
- 67 instances of being anti-education
- 266 instances of being ignorant of economics and business realities
- 350 instances of unethical behavior
- 70 instances of pushing lower taxes on the rich (and reverse-Robin Hood taxes on the poor)
Donald’s anti-science
- 236 instances of anti-environmentalism
- 343 instances of anti-intellectualism
- 239 instances of being anti-science
- 2 instances of being anti-vaccine
- 121 instances of climate change denial
- 108 instances of being pro-pollution
The evidence of Donald’s loathsome, immoral, unethical, and downright unAmerican behavior is overwhelming. If these things bother you, vote against him in November.
To get a refresh of the worst of Donald’s 3000+ loathsome things since July 2017, search #RememberWhenDonald on Twitter, or to see the entire list, click here.
Categories: Politics/Law/Government, slider
