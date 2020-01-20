Your Daily Devotional for January 20, 2020

and so the ignorant loudmouth moron who said to rake the forest and water-bomb the cathedral and nuke the hurricane just advised us to fight rising sea levels with mops and buckets and holy fucking shit, the serene confidence of a mediocre white man is an amazing thing to behold
Your Daily Devotional is a lightly-edited entry from my Twitter feed. Follow me at @itsJeffTiedrich
Categories: Daily Devotional
