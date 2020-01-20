Environment/Nature Photos from the edge By Tamara Enz on January 20, 2020 • ( Leave a comment ) Blue light and black and white John and the large format camera look north Snow wind-blown from the cliff cornice above Antigua Sky, water, and rock at Ytre Norskøy At the wrack line Teresa blending in and standing out Beach trash on snow Walruses 🙂 zooooooomed way in with the cell phone… The snow cave An image of old Sails go up Annet hauls sails Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Fark (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related Categories: Environment/Nature, Leisure/Travel, Personal Narrative, Photography, slider, Uncategorized Tagged as: Alaska, animals, Antigua, Arctic, Arctic Ocean, autumn, climate change, Esmarkbreen, Fjortende Julibreen, Fluglefjorden, glacier, glacier ice, Gratitude, H2O, high pressure, hiking, ICE, Krossfjorden, Lilliehöökbreen, Longyearbyen, low pressure, Möllerfjorden, mines, mining, north wind, Norway, pancake ice, perimeter, photography, Recherchebreen, Recherchefjorden, roads, sailing, sails, scale, snow, Spitsbergen, Svalbard, sync, tall ship, The Arctic Circle, travel, walkabout, water, West, winter, words, world, Ymerbukta, Ytre Norskøy
