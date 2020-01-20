Environment/Nature

Photos from the edge

By on ( Leave a comment )

Blue light and black and white

Alaska, animals, Antigua, Arctic, Arctic Ocean, autumn, climate change, Esmarkbreen, Fjortende Julibreen, Fluglefjorden, glacier, glacier ice, gratitude, H2O, high pressure, hiking, ice, Krossfjorden, Lilliehöökbreen, Longyearbyen, low pressure, mines, mining, Möllerfjorden, north wind, Norway, pancake ice, perimeter, photography, Recherchebreen, Recherchefjorden, Roads, scale, snow, Spitsbergen, Svalbard, sync, tall ship, The Arctic Circle, travel, walkabout, water, west, winter, words, world, Ymerbukta, Ytre Norskøy

John and the large format camera look north

Alaska, animals, Antigua, Arctic, Arctic Ocean, autumn, climate change, Esmarkbreen, Fjortende Julibreen, Fluglefjorden, glacier, glacier ice, gratitude, H2O, high pressure, hiking, ice, Krossfjorden, Lilliehöökbreen, Longyearbyen, low pressure, mines, mining, Möllerfjorden, north wind, Norway, pancake ice, perimeter, photography, Recherchebreen, Recherchefjorden, Roads, scale, snow, Spitsbergen, Svalbard, sync, tall ship, The Arctic Circle, travel, walkabout, water, west, winter, words, world, Ymerbukta, Ytre Norskøy

Snow wind-blown from the cliff cornice above Antigua

Alaska, animals, Antigua, Arctic, Arctic Ocean, autumn, climate change, Esmarkbreen, Fjortende Julibreen, Fluglefjorden, glacier, glacier ice, gratitude, H2O, high pressure, hiking, ice, Krossfjorden, Lilliehöökbreen, Longyearbyen, low pressure, mines, mining, Möllerfjorden, north wind, Norway, pancake ice, perimeter, photography, Recherchebreen, Recherchefjorden, Roads, scale, snow, Spitsbergen, Svalbard, sync, tall ship, The Arctic Circle, travel, walkabout, water, west, winter, words, world, Ymerbukta, Ytre Norskøy

Sky, water, and rock at Ytre Norskøy

Alaska, animals, Antigua, Arctic, Arctic Ocean, autumn, climate change, Esmarkbreen, Fjortende Julibreen, Fluglefjorden, glacier, glacier ice, gratitude, H2O, high pressure, hiking, ice, Krossfjorden, Lilliehöökbreen, Longyearbyen, low pressure, mines, mining, Möllerfjorden, north wind, Norway, pancake ice, perimeter, photography, Recherchebreen, Recherchefjorden, Roads, scale, snow, Spitsbergen, Svalbard, sync, tall ship, The Arctic Circle, travel, walkabout, water, west, winter, words, world, Ymerbukta, Ytre Norskøy

At the wrack line

Alaska, animals, Antigua, Arctic, Arctic Ocean, autumn, climate change, Esmarkbreen, Fjortende Julibreen, Fluglefjorden, glacier, glacier ice, gratitude, H2O, high pressure, hiking, ice, Krossfjorden, Lilliehöökbreen, Longyearbyen, low pressure, mines, mining, Möllerfjorden, north wind, Norway, pancake ice, perimeter, photography, Recherchebreen, Recherchefjorden, Roads, scale, snow, Spitsbergen, Svalbard, sync, tall ship, The Arctic Circle, travel, walkabout, water, west, winter, words, world, Ymerbukta, Ytre Norskøy

Teresa blending in and standing out

Alaska, animals, Antigua, Arctic, Arctic Ocean, autumn, climate change, Esmarkbreen, Fjortende Julibreen, Fluglefjorden, glacier, glacier ice, gratitude, H2O, high pressure, hiking, ice, Krossfjorden, Lilliehöökbreen, Longyearbyen, low pressure, mines, mining, Möllerfjorden, north wind, Norway, pancake ice, perimeter, photography, Recherchebreen, Recherchefjorden, Roads, scale, snow, Spitsbergen, Svalbard, sync, tall ship, The Arctic Circle, travel, walkabout, water, west, winter, words, world, Ymerbukta, Ytre Norskøy

Beach trash on snow

Alaska, animals, Antigua, Arctic, Arctic Ocean, autumn, climate change, Esmarkbreen, Fjortende Julibreen, Fluglefjorden, glacier, glacier ice, gratitude, H2O, high pressure, hiking, ice, Krossfjorden, Lilliehöökbreen, Longyearbyen, low pressure, mines, mining, Möllerfjorden, north wind, Norway, pancake ice, perimeter, photography, Recherchebreen, Recherchefjorden, Roads, scale, snow, Spitsbergen, Svalbard, sync, tall ship, The Arctic Circle, travel, walkabout, water, west, winter, words, world, Ymerbukta, Ytre Norskøy

Walruses 🙂 zooooooomed way in with the cell phone…

Alaska, animals, Antigua, Arctic, Arctic Ocean, autumn, climate change, Esmarkbreen, Fjortende Julibreen, Fluglefjorden, glacier, glacier ice, gratitude, H2O, high pressure, hiking, ice, Krossfjorden, Lilliehöökbreen, Longyearbyen, low pressure, mines, mining, Möllerfjorden, north wind, Norway, pancake ice, perimeter, photography, Recherchebreen, Recherchefjorden, Roads, scale, snow, Spitsbergen, Svalbard, sync, tall ship, The Arctic Circle, travel, walkabout, water, west, winter, words, world, Ymerbukta, Ytre Norskøy

The snow cave

Alaska, animals, Antigua, Arctic, Arctic Ocean, autumn, climate change, Esmarkbreen, Fjortende Julibreen, Fluglefjorden, glacier, glacier ice, gratitude, H2O, high pressure, hiking, ice, Krossfjorden, Lilliehöökbreen, Longyearbyen, low pressure, mines, mining, Möllerfjorden, north wind, Norway, pancake ice, perimeter, photography, Recherchebreen, Recherchefjorden, Roads, scale, snow, Spitsbergen, Svalbard, sync, tall ship, The Arctic Circle, travel, walkabout, water, west, winter, words, world, Ymerbukta, Ytre Norskøy

An image of old

Alaska, animals, Antigua, Arctic, Arctic Ocean, autumn, climate change, Esmarkbreen, Fjortende Julibreen, Fluglefjorden, glacier, glacier ice, gratitude, H2O, high pressure, hiking, ice, Krossfjorden, Lilliehöökbreen, Longyearbyen, low pressure, mines, mining, Möllerfjorden, north wind, Norway, pancake ice, perimeter, photography, Recherchebreen, Recherchefjorden, Roads, scale, snow, Spitsbergen, Svalbard, sync, tall ship, The Arctic Circle, travel, walkabout, water, west, winter, words, world, Ymerbukta, Ytre Norskøy

Sails go up

Alaska, animals, Antigua, Arctic, Arctic Ocean, autumn, climate change, Esmarkbreen, Fjortende Julibreen, Fluglefjorden, glacier, glacier ice, gratitude, H2O, high pressure, hiking, ice, Krossfjorden, Lilliehöökbreen, Longyearbyen, low pressure, mines, mining, Möllerfjorden, north wind, Norway, pancake ice, perimeter, photography, Recherchebreen, Recherchefjorden, Roads, scale, snow, Spitsbergen, Svalbard, sync, tall ship, The Arctic Circle, travel, walkabout, water, west, winter, words, world, Ymerbukta, Ytre Norskøy

Annet hauls sails

Categories: Environment/Nature, Leisure/Travel, Personal Narrative, Photography, slider, Uncategorized

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave us a reply. All replies are moderated according to our Comment Policy (see "About S&R")

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s