Daily Devotional

Your Daily Devotional for January 10, 2020

to recap:
Trump is a genius but you can’t see his grades
Trump is healthy but you can’t see his medical report
Trump is wealthy but you can’t see his tax returns
the call was perfect but you can’t question his advisors
Sulemani was an imminent threat but you can’t see the intel
Your Daily Devotional is a lightly-edited entry from my Twitter feed. Follow me at @itsJeffTiedrich

