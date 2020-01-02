Your Daily Devotional for January 2, 2020

North Korea’s building more nukes, Iraq’s a tinderbox, Australia’s a fucking inferno. maybe next time let’s not hand the world’s most difficult job to a toxic imbecile lost and wandering in a haze of dementia and untreated tertiary syphilis who doesn’t understand how toilets work
