fakenewswatch: Corrected CNBC fundraising headline

Can you at least pretend you’re trying, CNBC?

Today’s headline:

Sure. Except:

Sanders: $34.5m

Buttigieg: $24.7m

Yang: $16.5m

Subtotal: $74.7m

And we haven’t yet heard from Warren, Biden, and Klobuchar. You’d guess they’d rake in another $60 anyway, right? So that’s potentially three times what Trump raised?

Who’s dwarfing who, CNBC?

Point of CNBC headline: make Trump look like he’s rolling the Dems.

Truth: It ain’t an every-pol-for-hisself battle royal. As the Dem side thins out most of that money is going to gang up on Donnie Bag-o-Donuts.

Once again, my low expectations for major corporate news outlets are rewarded…