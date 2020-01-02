fakenewswatch: Corrected CNBC fundraising headline

Can you at least pretend you’re trying, CNBC?
Today’s headline:
Trump campaign says it raised $46 million in fourth quarter, dwarfing Democrats’ hauls
Sure. Except:
Sanders: $34.5m
Buttigieg: $24.7m
Yang: $16.5m
Subtotal: $74.7m
And we haven’t yet heard from Warren, Biden, and Klobuchar. You’d guess they’d rake in another $60 anyway, right? So that’s potentially three times what Trump raised?
Who’s dwarfing who, CNBC?
Point of CNBC headline: make Trump look like he’s rolling the Dems.
Truth: It ain’t an every-pol-for-hisself battle royal. As the Dem side thins out most of that money is going to gang up on Donnie Bag-o-Donuts.
Once again, my low expectations for major corporate news outlets are rewarded…
