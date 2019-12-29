Get yourself a free Tokyo photography book

Hey, at least it’s not an infomercial…

I’ve just completed my first photography book, a major (meaning ‘large’) work called “Tokyo Panic Stories” which presents Tokyo street life in pictures and words. And I want you to have a copy.

For free.

Seriously.

I’ve been working on this book for almost eight years, though prolonged bouts of writer’s block, chronic depression, alcoholism, self-doubt, massive anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (from a heart attack on New Year’s Eve, 2003), low self esteem, poor fashion sense, and general malaise. And now that it’s finally done, I want to share it with as many people as possible.

I’ve tried finding a publisher, but nobody’s interested. I don’t have the money to publish proper hardcopies of it myself, and I don’t want to wait until I do. So I’m just going to give it away. For now, at least.

So download “Tokyo Panic Stories” here . (Two PDF documents in a 58MB ZIP file)

. (Two PDF documents in a 58MB ZIP file) And donate (if you’re so inclined) to my “getting ‘Tokyo Panic Stories’ printed” fund here .

I’d love to hear your comments or criticisms. You can unload on me about “Tokyo Panic Stories” by leaving a comment on this post, or by contacting me via e-mail, Facebook, or Twitter.

Thanks for having a look, and I hope you enjoy my book.