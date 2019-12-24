Daily Devotional

Your Daily Devotional for December 24, 2019

By on

pretty unfair of us to expect the guy who doesn’t understand how science works or how campaign finance law works or how not cheating on your wife works or how running a casino works or how closing a fucking umbrella for fuck’s sake works to suddenly understand how windmills work
Your Daily Devotional is a lightly-edited entry from my Twitter feed. Follow me at @itsJeffTiedrich

