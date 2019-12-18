Your Daily Devotional for December 18, 2019

no one could have predicted that the lifelong failure-monkey who ran six casinos into the ground and ran an airline into the ground and ran a football team into the ground and ran a magazine into the ground would eventually run his own presidency straight into the fucking ground
