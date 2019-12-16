Your Daily Devotional for December 16, 2019

guys I’m starting to suspect that the green-card trophy wife who married the president for his money, recoils at his touch, never smiles in his presence, refuses to share his bed and sits in her room, waiting to become a wealthy widow isn’t really serious about fighting bullying
