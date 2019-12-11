Your Daily Devotional for December 11, 2019

hey wait, are you telling me that the guy who abandoned the Kurds to be slaughtered and looked the other way as Bone Saw Arabia murdered a journalist and runs concentration camps for children on our southern border was skipped over for the Nobel Peace Prize? WHAT THE FUCK, NORWAY
