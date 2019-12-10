Your Daily Devotional for December 10, 2019

hold on, are you telling me that a bunch of lifelong Republicans in the FBI and Comey *DIDN’T* plot with Ukraine and Hillary to lose her own election so that Trump would win so that then the deep state could take him down while framing Russia for it? I WANT MY MONEY BACK, QANON

