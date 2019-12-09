Your Daily Devotional for December 9, 2019

if your grandfather started rambling incoherently about the color of light bulbs and about how tremendous amounts of water rushing out to sea somehow means that everyone has to flush their toilets ten to fifteen times… at the very least you would quietly confiscate his car keys
Your Daily Devotional is a lightly-edited entry from my Twitter feed. Follow me at @itsJeffTiedrich
Categories: Daily Devotional
Leave us a reply. All replies are moderated according to our Comment Policy (see "About S&R")