Daily Devotional

Your Daily Devotional for December 9, 2019

By on ( Leave a comment )

if your grandfather started rambling incoherently about the color of light bulbs and about how tremendous amounts of water rushing out to sea somehow means that everyone has to flush their toilets ten to fifteen times… at the very least you would quietly confiscate his car keys
Your Daily Devotional is a lightly-edited entry from my Twitter feed. Follow me at @itsJeffTiedrich

Categories: Daily Devotional

Leave us a reply. All replies are moderated according to our Comment Policy (see "About S&R")

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s